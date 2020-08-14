Tracking The Tropics: T.S. Kyle forms, Josephine remains weak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Kyle forms this afternoon off the coast of New Jersey and Josephine continues to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Tracking T.S. Kyle

As of 5 PM, an area of low pressure that we have been watching for potential development off the east coast of the U.S. has become better organized.

Tropical storm Kyle has sustained wind of 40 mph and moment is to the east-northeast at 17 mph. Kyle may become a little stronger, but is no threat to land at this time.

Over the weekend, the storm is projected to have sustained wind of 50 mph. Then as the storm moves into the cooler water of the North Atlantic, Kyle will begin to loose it’s tropical characteristics.

This is the earliest “K” storm to form in the Atlantic since the previous record set in 2005. Hurricane Katrina formed on August 23, 2005.

Tracking T.S. Josephine

As of 5 PM Friday, Josephine remains a minimum tropical s with

This general movement is expected to continue for the next couple of days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week. On this forecast track, the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Josephine will be encountering some upper-level wind shear that will begin to tear the storm apart by Monday and into Tuesday. Also, there is some dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere that will help to inhibit strengthening.

With the present track, staying north of the Caribbean islands and making a turn before making it to the Bahamas, there is no threat to any land at this time.

This is the earliest “J” storm to form in the Atlantic since the previous record set in 2005. Tropical Storm Jose formed on August 22, 2005.