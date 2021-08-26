Tracking the Tropics: T.D. Nine forms in the Caribbean, Gulf Coast impacts likely

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A broad area of low pressure that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for potential tropical development is now tropical depression Nine.

As of 11 am Thursday, T.D. Nine has sustained wind of 35 mph with wind gusts as high as 45 mph. This system is not too organized yet, however as conditions become even more favorable for development, it will become stronger as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Right now, the official National Hurricane Center forecast track indicates that T.D. Nine may become Tropical Storm Ida Thursday evening. As the storm moves toward the western tip of Cuba, further strengthening is expected.

Once in the Gulf of Mexico, conditions will be favorable for this storm to strengthen into a hurricane. At this time there is a lot of uncertainty in the intensity and where landfall will happen, though the Hurricane Center is expecting this system to strengthen into at least a category 2 hurricane.

The likely landfall is expected to be along the northern Gulf Coast between Houston, Texas and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

There is no direct threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry at this time.