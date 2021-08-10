Tracking the Tropics: System now south of the Virgin Islands

Tuesday, 5pm ~ Tropical system is likely to become a tropical storm tonight.

At 5pm, potential tropical cyclone 6 was about 100 miles southeast of Ponce Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds are still at 35mph, and the storm is moving to the west/northwest at 17mph.

On the current forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or over the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Tucks and Caicos Islands on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are still at 35mph and gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so. Right now, the disturbance has an organized pattern, but the circulation is not well defined. This is the reason why we still haven’t seen an upgrade to being called Tropical Storm Fred.

Strengthening is expected before the system reaches Hispaniola in about 18 hours, but there’s also dry air getting into the system. This could limit strengthening.