Tracking The Tropics: Sally to make Louisiana landfall Monday night as a hurricane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We are officially in the peak of hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 1 hurricane, 1 tropical storm, 2 tropical depressions, and 3 tropical waves with potential to develop.

Tracking Sally

Tropical Storm Sally formed Saturday afternoon in South Florida. As of 5 PM EST Sunday, it was centered 165 miles south of Panama City Florida.

Tropical Storm Sally has maximum sustained wind of 60 mph, moving west-northwest at 9 mph. Sally is likely to gain strength over over the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall as a category 1 hurricane early Tuesday is expected along the eastern Louisiana coast.

Sally is expected to crawl along the Gulf Coast as it moves inland Tuesday. This will lead to higher rain totals, storm surge, and tropical storm to hurricane force winds from Monday through Wednesday. Rain totals will be between 6-12″ with locally higher amounts closer to 20″. Storm surge will be the highest near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Florida’s Gulf Coast and a Hurricane Warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Sally is now the earliest “S” storm on record, beating Stan which formed on October 2, 2005.

Tracking Paulette

Paulette became a category 1 hurricane late Saturday night. As of 5 pm Sunday, Paulette has become stronger with 85 mph wind. It is located 155 miles southeast of Bermuda and moving northwest at 14 mph.

Paulette will move in a northwest direction towards Bermuda through Monday. The storm will then begin to track northeastward by Tuesday. Paulette could strengthen to a category 2 hurricane before hitting Bermuda Monday.

There is no threat to the U.S. at this time from Paulette.

Tracking Rene

Tropical Depression Rene is barely holding on. Dry air and wind sheer will prevent Rene from being able to restrengthen into a tropical storm or hurricane.

As of 5 PM Sunday, Rene has 30 mph sustained wind and is expected to weaken more. By Wednesday, this will system will dissipate.

Tracking T.D. Twenty

Tropical Depression Twenty formed Saturday evening in the far East Atlantic. It is centered 1145 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands and is moving west-northwest at 12 mph. It is expected to become a tropical storm as early as tonight. As of 5 PM Sunday, the wind is sustained at 35 mph.

If Twenty becomes the next named Tropical Storm, it will receive the name Teddy and would be the earliest “T” storm on record. Fortunately, even as the depression is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days, it will remain over the ocean and pose no threat to the US.

Late next week, this system may become a major hurricane.

More Development

There are three other systems that the National Hurricane Center is watching for development.

The first tropical wave is located just to the west of the Cape Verde Islands. Right now there is a high chance of developing over the next five days. Movement will be to the northwest of its current position.

Regardless of development, there is no threat to land.

A second tropical wave is moving off the coast of Africa. There is a low chances of it developing at this time. Movement will be to the west at about 10 mph. Any development will be slow to happen.

In the western Gulf of Mexico, there is a small tropical wave that is drifting south. Environmental conditions are not favorable for development at this time.