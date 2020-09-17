Tracking The Tropics: Sally continues to dump heavy rain, tropics remain active

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — What is now a a remnant low, Sally made landfall Wednesday morning as a category 2 storm continues to weaken. Sally now has 30 mph wind with wind gusts as high as 40 mph as of 11 AM EDT.

The storm has been producing heavy rain, flooding, and severe weather across the southeast. Though the threat has largely moved into South Carolina, we could still face the threat of a few strong to severe storm or isolated spin-up tornadoes in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Over the past 48 hours, sally has dumped as much as 20 inches or more of rain across the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama. In Middle Georgia, some flash flooding remains a threat. As much as as 6 inches of rain has fallen.

Thousands of customers are also without power across the southeast from Sally’s winds.

Tracking Teddy

In the west central Atlantic Ocean is hurricane Teddy. This storm continues to become stronger and is now a major category 3 storm. As of 11 AM EDT, Teddy has 120 mph sustained wind and wind gusts as high as 150 mph. The storm is located 610 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

Though Thursday, Teddy will likely become stronger and is expected to become a category 4 hurricane by Friday.

The projected path takes Teddy in the general direction of Bermuda. By then, since the water temperatures will be slightly cooler, it is expected to weaken to a category 2 hurricane with 110 mph wind.

If Teddy does indeed impact the islands of Bermuda by next Monday, this will be the second hurricane to do so within a week. Hurricane Paulette made landfall on Bermuda on September 14th.

Tracking Vicki

To the northwest of the Cape Verde Islands, tropical depression Vicki continues to hold onto some tropical characteristics. As of 11 AM EDT, Vicki has sustained wind of 35 mph and wind gusts as high as 45 mph. Movement is to the west at 14 mph.

Over the next two days, tropical depression Vicki will transition into a post-tropical system and dissipate. There is no threat to land from this system.

More Tropical Development

In the southwest Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a strong tropical wave for potential development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next two days. Right now, the chances are high (90%).

Thunderstorm activity near the broad canter of circulation has been increasing and has also become better organized. The environmental conditions will continue to become more conducive for development. At this time, there are indications in the steering currents that this may be a threat to the northern Mexico Gulf coast and southern portions of Texas.

A second tropical wave located to the south of the Cape Verde Islands has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next five days.

Any development will be fairly slow to happen in the short-term, however the conditions will become more conducive of development.