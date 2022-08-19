Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for portions of south Texas.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four developed this Friday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s located about 400 miles south/southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.

Maximum sustained winds are 35mph, and the storm is moving to the northwest at 14mph.

On this forecast track, the storm is expected to approach the coast of northeastern Mexico on Saturday and make landfall there Saturday night.

Slow strengthening is expected through landfall. So it’s possible this system could become Tropical Storm Danielle.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts is possible across far south Texas.

This storm is no threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.