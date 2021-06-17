TRACKING THE TROPICS: Potential tropical cyclone three develops in Gulf

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An area of disturbed weather in the southern Gulf of Mexico that the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring for development is becoming more organized. This area is now designated as potential tropical cyclone (PTC) Three.

As of 5 PM, PTC Three has sustained wind of 30 mph with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. It is moving northward at 29 mph. PTC is located about 475 mi south of Morgan City, LA.





In the next day or so, it is expected to become better organized and may become tropical storm Claudette. Right now, there is some wind shear which is making it a lopsided storm, meaning much of the thunderstorm development is on the eastern side of the broad center of circulation.

As Three becomes stronger, it will be heading toward the Louisiana Gulf Coast by Saturday morning. Strong wind and heavy rain are threats along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Alabama. Areas inland across the southeast are at risk of heavy and flooding rain and the potential for severe weather. Those areas are now under a tropical storm warning into the weekend.

Here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, we are not expecting huge impacts from this system, but we do expect there to be slightly higher rain and storm chances for Sunday and into Monday.

Storm Team 3 will continue to track this PTC Three and any potential storm impacts.