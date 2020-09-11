Tracking The Tropics: Paulette to become stronger; more development likely

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are multiple systems that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring. Two tropical storms are in the central Atlantic and there are other areas being watched for potential development.

Tracking Paulette

As of 5 AM EDT, tropical storm Paulette has sustained wind of 65 mph. It is located in central Atlantic and is moving to the west-northwest at 10 mph.

This path takes the storm in the general direction of Bermuda. Paulette is expected to become a hurricane this weekend and could hit Bermuda as a Category 2 storm.

There is no threat to the U.S. at this time from Paulette.

Tracking Rene

As of 5 AM EDT, tropical storm Rene has sustained wind of 45 mph, making this a minimal tropical storm. Over the next several days, Rene is expected to become a little stronger briefly, though this storm is not looking healthy on satellite imagery as there is very little convection around the center of circulation.

The projected path indicates that tropical storm Rene will be staying over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to land.

More Development

Currently in the tropical Atlantic basin, there are four areas of concern for tropical development over the next several days.

The first tropical wave that has just emerged off the coast of Africa has a high chance (90%) of becoming the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days. Right now it is a broad area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. The environment that it will be entering will become more conducive of development. The general center of this area of low pressure is to the south of the Cape Verde Islands.

Located over the Cape Verde Islands is a second tropical wave that has almost no chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next two days. As this area of low pressure drifts to the west-northwest, the environment may allow for some gradual development. Chances of developing over the next five days increase to 40%.

A third tropical wave over the Bahamas is moving toward the Florida Keys. Right now, it is very disorganized and has a low chances of developing. However, as this tropical wave moves into the Gulf of Mexico, the environment will be more conducive of development. Regardless of development, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected for southern Florida over the weekend. The overall chance of development over the next five days is 60%.

The fourth tropical wave that the National Hurricane Center is watching is not quite as likely to develop as it has. At the moment, it is located in the northern Gulf of Mexico and is drifting to the southwest. The environment will become marginally better for further tropical development, though the chances of that happening will remain low over the next five days at just 30%.