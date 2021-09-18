Tracking the Tropics: Odette become post tropical, watching two areas for more development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over the past few days, the Atlantic has been active as far as tropical systems and areas to watch for the potential for more tropical development.

Tracking Odette

Tropical storm Odette formed Friday evening off of the east coast of the U.S. and as it moves to the northeast, it has already transitioned into a post-tropical storm. This means that the storm is no longer a warm core tropical storm and is become more if a typical area of low pressure that you find in the higher latitudes.

As of 5 pm, Odette had 45 mph sustained wind and is actually still expected to become a little stronger over the north Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center will not be issuing any more advisories for Odette.

The only threat to the U.S. that remains from Odette is high surf for the mid Atlantic and New England coasts for a few more days.

Tropical Wave #1

A strong tropical wave the emerged off of the coast of Africa earlier in the week is now locates about 600 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Over the past day or so, it has been showing signs that a defined center of circulation is starting to organize based on satellite imagery and some surface observations.

This system is expected to continue on a westward track and some gradual strengthening is expected. If current trends continue, the National Hurricane Center may begin issuing regular advisories on this as a tropical depression or tropical storm Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The overall chances of this becoming a tropical system in the next two days is very high at 90%.

Tropical Wave #2

Located near the Cabo Verde Islands is a second tropical wave that has a very good chances of organizing into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next couple of days.

This system is not quite as well defined as the first tropical wave located further west, though it has started to look better through out Saturday.

The environmental conditions that this storm will be in will gradually become more conducive to support further development. Overall chance for this to become a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next couple of days is 70%.

Active Season

The 2021 hurricane season has been very active. There have already been fifteen named storms in the Atlantic so far. If the current tropical waves we a re tracking develop, they will be given the names Peter and Rose.