Tracking the Tropics: Hanna making Texas landfall; watching two Atlantic systems

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is not statistically until mid-September, Storm Team 3 is tracking one hurricane, one tropical storm, and a tropical wave in the Atlantic Basin. Out in the Pacific basin, a category two hurricane is tracking towards Hawaii.

Tracking Hurricane Hanna

Early Saturday morning, tropical storm Hanna strengthened into Atlantic hurricane season’s first hurricane.

As of the 5 PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center Hanna has become stronger. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 90 mph with 115 mph gusts. The storm is moving to the west at 8 mph. Pressure continues to drop, now to 973 mb. The center of Hanna is about 20 miles east-northeast of Port Mansfield, Texas.

Hurricane force wind is not the only threat from Hanna. Heavy rain and storm surge flooding is happening now as the storm moves on shore of southern Texas. 3-5 inches of rain is expected to fall with a few localized spots getting upwards of 10 inches of rain.

As Hanna moved farther inland, it is expected to dissipate as we head into next week.

Remnants of Gonzalo

Gonzalo has moved into the Caribbean Sea and continues to become disorganized and weaken. It is no longer a tropical system.

As of the 5 PM EDT National Hurricane Center advisory, sustained wind at the center are 35 mph with wind gusts of 50 mph. Movement is to the west at 21 mph. The pressure is holding steady at 1011 mb. This is the final advisory for Gonzalo from the Hurricane Center.

Eastern Atlantic Disturbance

The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring a strong tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa earlier in the week. It is a broad area of low pressure and cloudiness in the eastern Atlantic.

Right now, the chances of developing into an organized tropical system are low. However, over the next five days the chances will become better. The environment that this system will be entering as it gets closer to the Caribbean Sea will be more conducive for tropical development. Chances of this becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days is high at 70%.

It is too early to say with certain as to where this storm will go beyond five days. This is something that Storm Team 3 will be keeping an eye on.

Hurricane Douglas Approaching Hawaii

It is not every hurricane season that a storm is affected the mainland and Hawaii at the same time. Hurricane Douglas formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean and became a major hurricane, though it is now weakening as it gets closer to the Hawaiian Islands. Sustained wind at the center are 105 mph, weakening the hurricane to a category 2. Wind gusts are even stronger at 125 mph. Movement is to the west-northwest at 18 mph. Douglas will gradually weaken as it gets closer to Hawaii.

The effects of Douglas will begin to be felt in the Hawaiian Island on Sunday. By then, this will still be a hurricane, however weakening will continue as the storm approaches Hawaii. Hurricane watches and warnings will be issued. Flooding rain is also expected and storm surge is expected along with the wind.

There is no threat to the U.S. mainland from hurricane Douglas.