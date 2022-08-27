SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The peak of hurricane season is just over a week away and The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring four tropical waves for potential development.

This comes after a very quiet start to the season. So far in the Atlantic, we have only had three names systems. Tropical storm Alex formed in June. Tropical storms Bonnie and Colin formed in early July. Since July, there has been very little activity in the Atlantic until now.



Located in the central Atlantic is the more robust of the four. It is slowly becoming more organized and the environment is favorable for more development. This wave has a medium (50%) chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm within 5 days.



In the western Caribbean Sea, a second wave is expected to develop and move toward the Yucatan Peninsula in the coming days. This very broad area of low pressure has a low (20%) chance of developing.



A 3rd tropical wave moving off of the coast of Africa also has a low (20%) chance of developing. As it moves westward over the coming days, conditions may become more favorable for slow development.



The 4th tropical wave that the NHC is monitoring is located about 600 miles east of Bermuda in the north central Atlantic. Over the next few days, some slow development may happen. Beyond 3 days, development will become less likely.



There is no threat to any of these systems at this time, though Storm Team 3 will keep you up to date with the latest information throughout hurricane season.