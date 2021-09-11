Tracking the Tropics: Four areas to monitor for tropical development in the Atlantic basin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — September 10th was the statistical height of hurricane season and there are now several areas in the Atlantic basin that the NHC is monitoring for potential development.

The first one in the southwestern Gulf has the best chance of developing over the next couple of days. As the upper-level winds become more favorable, it is likely that on either Sunday or Monday we will have a tropical depression or tropical storm. This system is expected to move along the Mexican coast toward Texas. Nicholas is the next name on the 2021 list of names.

North of the Caribbean east of the Bahamas is a non-tropical area of low pressure. As this drifts northward, it has a low chance of developing.

Located off of the west coast of Africa there are two tropical waves located near the Cabo Verde Islands. Both of these systems are in an area that is only marginally conducive for development right now and over the next five days there is a medium chance for further development.

Located northeast of the Azores, there is a fifth area of low pressure that has a very low chance of developing. It is over cold water and only after it drifts southward will it have any chance of developing into something tropical. Chances for development are just 10% now and 20% over the next five days.

The good news is there is no threat from any of these systems to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry at this time.