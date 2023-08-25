SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over the past several days, an area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean Sea developed. This tropical wave is expected to become the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm this weekend or early next week.

As of Friday night, this tropical wave has a 80% (high) chance of development. It is forecast to move northward, into the southern Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.

Once in the Gulf, the environment will be conducive of further development and strengthening. Gulf water temperatures are in the upper 80s and lower 90s with relatively weak wind shear. This means we have some of the main ingredients for a developing and strengthening system.

It is possible that there will be either a tropical storm or hurricane early next week in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, landfall along the Florida coast can be expected between Pensacola and the Tampa Bay area as the system moves northward.

By mid-week, it is possible for impacts to be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. How we are affected locally will be determined by the intensity, size, and path of this system. But we should be ready for gusty conditions and stormy conditions.

Timing right now looks to be between Wednesday and into Tuesday. However, a lot can and will change with this forecast.

Stay with WSAV Storm Team 3 for the latest information as this storm develops.