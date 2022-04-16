SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Town of Bluffton will be hosting movie nights for the remainder of 2022. The six movie nights will feature family friendly films such as Disney’s “Encanto” and “The Addams Family.”

“These movie nights are a celebration of our beautiful parks as they provide a perfect venue to bring neighbors together after two years of being apart throughout the pandemic,” Town Manager Stephen Steese said in a press release.

The movies will be shown at various town parks throughout the year starting on May 20 with “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

For each film, there will be a bounce house and games starting at 5 p.m. the day of the movie night for families to enjoy. The films will each begin at 6 p.m.

The schedule for the films is below along with links to more information about each film.

Location: Buckwalter Place Park

Date: May 20

Location: “Field of Dreams” at Oscar Frazier Park

Date: June 17

Location: Martin Family Park

Date: July 15

Location: “Field of Dreams” at Oscar Frazier Park

Date: Sept. 16

Location: Buckwalter Place Park

Date: Oct. 14

Location: Martin Family Park

Date: Dec. 16

For more information you can click the link here.