Tour the St. Jude Dream Home

The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway contest is trending toward a sellout, but there’s still time to reserve a $100 ticket.
The home will be raffled off on WSAV News 3 at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26.
You can click here to buy tickets or call 1-800-383-9844 to talk to an agent who will help you reserve a ticket over the phone.
Here’s a recent tour by Leslie Ehlers with Village Park Homes:
The St. Jude Dream Home is open for tours Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The home is located in the Rice Hope Plantation neighborhood: 114 Parkside Blvd., Port Wentworth, GA 31407.
Directions:
- Take GA-21 N to Augusta Road and continue for 8.8 miles, turn right onto Lakeside Boulevard
- At the roundabout, take first exit onto Lakeside Boulevard
- Turn right into Parkside neighborhood
- In 0.2 miles, turn right onto Parkside Boulevard
Your entry will help save the lives of pediatric cancer patients and fund research that aims to eradicate cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Even though it costs more than $2.7 million to operate the hospital every day, families never receive a bill from St. Jude — not for treatment, travel, housing or food. St. Jude believes the only thing a family should worry about is helping their child live.