Tour the St. Jude Dream Home

The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway contest is trending toward a sellout, but there’s still time to reserve a $100 ticket.

The home will be raffled off on WSAV News 3 at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

You can click here to buy tickets or call 1-800-383-9844 to talk to an agent who will help you reserve a ticket over the phone.

Here’s a recent tour by Leslie Ehlers with Village Park Homes:



The St. Jude Dream Home is open for tours Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The home is located in the Rice Hope Plantation neighborhood: 114 Parkside Blvd., Port Wentworth, GA 31407.

Directions:

Take GA-21 N to Augusta Road and continue for 8.8 miles, turn right onto Lakeside Boulevard

At the roundabout, take first exit onto Lakeside Boulevard

Turn right into Parkside neighborhood

In 0.2 miles, turn right onto Parkside Boulevard

Your entry will help save the lives of pediatric cancer patients and fund research that aims to eradicate cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Even though it costs more than $2.7 million to operate the hospital every day, families never receive a bill from St. Jude — not for treatment, travel, housing or food. St. Jude believes the only thing a family should worry about is helping their child live.

