SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The tornado that hit Hampton County on April 5 is projected to have been an EF0.

An EF0 is the weakest tornado that exists on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The Enhanced Fujita Scale is a system that rates the intensity of tornados in many countries including the United States and Canada. It replaced the Fujita scale that was introduced by Ted Fujita in 1971.

The tornado that hit Varnville, S.C. on Tuesday had wind speeds of up to 82 miles per hour. It followed a path of 1.74 miles and was 250 yards wide.

The tornado led to no fatalities and no injuries.