BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bryan County community continues to recover.

Just four days after a sequence of storms ripped through Pembroke, Ellabell and Black Creek among other surrounding areas, relief efforts remain underway at Lanier Primary School, trying to get those who call the area home, back on their feet.

“Today we’re providing resources for the families that are being displaced at this moment due to the tornado. We’re offering resources anywhere from food to drinks, we have medical, we have mental health, we have volunteers with heavy machinery, we have people who are here to just help clean up yards,” said Jennifer Fleming, Public Information Officer of the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

So far, the relief efforts have been nothing short of remarkable, with hundreds of locals getting out to help their neighbors rebuild.

Moving forward, officials say two things will be needed most — volunteers and monetary donations to help those who lost everything.

“The next immediate need I think for a lot of clients honestly is going to be that financial piece. Of course, I just spoke with a client who was like, ‘Who’s gonna help me rebuild my home?’,” said Kelsey Vaneyl-Godin, Disaster Program Manager with the American Red Cross.

“People are invaluable. Their work, their time, if it wasn’t for these volunteers showing up and helping us, our progress would be nowhere near what it is right now,” Fleming explained.

On Saturday, several PODS, or points of distribution, were activated throughout Bryan County to serve as pop-up locations for resources.

According to the Bryan County Fire Department, some of those locations include the areas that took on the most damage – like Pembroke, Hendrix Park, and the Park Place community.

“This is a long haul. This is not going to be a few days. We just met with the sheriff last week, our people are going to be in place at checkpoints for at least a few more weeks. Our command staff is still up and running so, as we know a little bit more when we can start breaking things down, we’ll start pushing those notifications out,” Fleming said.

Currently, the Lanier Primary School is no longer taking physical donations due to the overwhelming support of the community.

If you’d like to help support the relief efforts, you can click here or contact the Bryan County Fire Department.