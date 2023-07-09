STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday, July 8, marked one year since the passing of Carter David Payne, a Tormenta FC player who died in Statesboro after a hit-and-run.

WSAV sent a public record request to gather more information about the crash.

Here’s what we know, over a year, law enforcement still does not have a suspect. The incident report says Payne died on Fair Road near the Food World Grocery Story. According to the report, Payne had just left Cookout and started heading South not too far down the road, a vehicle traveling in the same lane hit Payne and fled the scene.

The incident report names one of Payne’s friends and teammate, Nick Akato, as a witness. Akato showed up to the scene after the hit-and-run.

WSAV recently caught up with Akato and asked him how he feels that no one has been held accountable for Payne’s death.

“It’s a hard topic to speak on,” Akato said. “I’m not too sure of how it happened. I hope that a person didn’t mean to do what they’ve done to Carter. It’s tough, but obviously you want people to be held accountable for it definitely.”

WSAV reached Georgia State Police to see if we could secure an interview about the investigation. Currently that request has not been fulfilled, but we’ll try again next week.