Top Valentine candy for each state

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – CandyStore.com released its updated Valentine’s candy map for 2020. CandyStore.com’s map ranks the most popular Valentine’s candy in each state in America, as well as the first and second runners up.

CandyStore.com uses sales data from the past 12 years from their online bulk candy store and industry partners to determine the most popular V-day sweets.

In Georgia, the heart-shaped box of chocolates won the top prize in the peach state.

In South Carolina the biggest love was given to conversation hearts.

According to the data, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates beat out conversation hearts for the top Valentine’s candy for 2019.

According to CandyStore.com, candy is projected to take in an $2.4 Billion this holiday season.

Check out the interactive map HERE.

