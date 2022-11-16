TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of an inmate at the Toombs County Detention Center.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Susan Diaz.

Police say that Diaz, 54, was found unresponsive at around 5:26 p.m. on November 9. Diaz had been held in a cell by herself on a 30-minute medical watch rotation due to health issues prior to police finding her. Although jailers immediately began CPR, alerted jail nursing staff, and called 911, EMS determined that Diaz could not be resuscitated.

Based on preliminary information, Diaz’s death does not appear suspicious according to officials and it is believed that she died of natural causes due to an ongoing health issue.

Police also say that they have been unsuccessful in contacting Diaz’s next of kin and ask the community for help in doing so. If you know or have information related to the immediate family of Susan Diaz, please contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Nick Luke at 912-526-6778.