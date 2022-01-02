Toombs County fire station “unusable” after severe weather

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Strong winds Sunday evening caused significant damage to Fire station No. 1 in Vidalia, according to Toombs County EMA Director Lynn Moore. Moore told News 3 the building is “unusable.” There were three firefighters inside the station when the storm hit, but no one was injured. One of the station’s two fire trucks was slightly damaged, but is still operational, according to Moore. He’s working with the fire chief to find a place to house the trucks and the 3 fire fighters.

According to Moore, a home just a few hundred yards away sustained damage to its roof and several trees were knocked down. A small metal building on the property was damaged as well. Moore says the homeowner was at home when he heard what sounded like a train coming. Everyone inside hid under the stairs. No one was injured.

Director Moore says these are the only two reported cases of damage tonight, but they’ll be able to see if there is more damage in other parts of Toombs County in the morning.

Moore says the NWS will be out in the morning to determine if it was a tornado, or straight line winds.