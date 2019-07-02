Toombs county attorney gathering school supplies for students

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) -It’s a chance to get school supplies into the hands of children in Toombs County.

A local attorney Frank Smith, is spearheading an effort called “Bookbags for kids”. He said his goal is to make sure more than two thousand elementary school kids in the area are prepared for the upcoming school year, by having school supplies.

Organizers are collecting everything from pens, binders, to folders.

” Making sure children have the same chance from the beginning, from the first day of school with school supplies, we like to see an even start for everybody. That’s our goal is to help the kids,” Smith said.

Smith added he and his partners plan to start putting the supplies together by the end of this month, to make sure the elementary schools have them on time for the start of the school year.

If you would like to help you can donate items to Frank Smith, PO Box 27, Vidalia GA, 30475.