Meeting to discuss proposed fees to Lazaretto Creek tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Proposed changes to Lazaretto Creek at Fort Pulaski may impact your wallet.

Fort Pulaski National Monument is proposing a fee to vehicles that will visit this area of the park.

Lazaretto Creek has a boat ramp, fishing pier, and vehicle parking. The propose fees would be used for everyday maintenance as well as the potential expansion of the park.

Management of the section of the park switched from Chatham County Parks and Recreation and Georgia Department of Natural Resources to the National Parks Service in 2015.

Fort Pulaski National Monument is holding a meeting to get public comments about the proposed changes.

A public open house will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Pulaski Visitor Center.

Those who cannot attend are encouraged to leave a comment online using this link.