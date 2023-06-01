SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An international art collective fair is returning to Savannah featuring artists from all over the globe.

The five-day event, Unique Design X Savannah, is being held at the Trustees’ Garden. It’s put on by the Unique Design X Group, a nomadic art experience that features the design work of 20 artists.

It pops up in locations all over the world every year. It debuted in the United States for the first time right here in the Hostess City, and now it’s returning here for a third year.

We sat down with the founder of the Unique Design X Group, Morgan Morris, to learn more about the collectible designs these artists create.

“Collectible design is furniture and objects for your home, but at the same time created by great artists, architects or designers and allowing people to have very signature style and signature pieces,” Morris says.

The event runs from May 31, through June 4, from noon to 7 p.m. daily.