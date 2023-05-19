SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – TED X Savannah is returning in just a few days, and this years event will feature 15 speakers.

This years theme is ‘connection’ and it will explore the various ways we can connect with one another.

I sat down with event organizers, Allison Hersh and Karla Jennings, who say this is a great way for community members to come together and share ideas.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to welcome everyone to really engage and learn from great local speakers and share ideas with one another,” says Hersh,”…one thing that will be different this year is we’re going to have a special after party immediately following, and it’s free, it’s included in the ticket price and everyone can just come on over and enjoy live music, food trucks, drinks and have a chance to talk about what they’ve learned throughout the afternoon.”

The event is taking place on Thursday May 25th from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 .p.m. at the Georgia Southern Armstrong Campus. Tickets are still available and can be purchased on the TED X Savannah website.