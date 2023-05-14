SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This Mother’s Day, we sit down with the founder of Shelter From the Rain, Jennifer Graham, to discuss the resources available for parents in need in our community.

The non-profit is gearing up for one of its biggest fundraising events of the year – Motors for Mom’s.

“Motors for moms is a car show that allows us to have funding for the programs we offer, so it’s really important for our organization, especially grassroots organizations like ours that people support this event,” says Graham.

Car lovers can come out and enjoy the many vendors and vehicles that will be featured at the event. It’s taking place on Saturday May 20th at 11 a.m. on ford avenue in Richmond Hill – and there’s still time to purchase your tickets.

You can find more information and purchase your tickets by CLICKING HERE.