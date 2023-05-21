SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is almost here, and for many kids in our area who rely on school breakfasts and lunches for their next meal – it can be a stressful time.

To address this need, America’s Second Harvest is gearing up for another year of its ‘Kids Café’ summer feeding program.

Beginning June 1, there will be 75 different locations kids can go to for fresh meals all summer long. This year, Second Harvest Executive Director, Mary Jane Crouch says, they expect to feed thousands of children throughout our community.

“We really will be doing over 7000 meals everyday this summer, everyday during the week Monday through Friday to make sure children have nutritious food, make sure that they don’t have to worry about where their next meal’s gonna come from,” says Crouch.

The organization is in need of more volunteers to help prepare and distribute these meals this summer. To learn more about the summer feeding programs available, or how you can help out, visit their website.