SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The executive director of Re:Purpose Savannah, a construction and demolition nonprofit, joined WSAV News 3 Today Weekend to talk about their three-part mission.

Mae Bowley says Re: Purpose Savannah focuses on historic preservation ideals, sustainability and women+.

“All kinds of people are capable,” Bowley said. “There are all kinds of roles and all kinds of needs in this industry.”

