SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 8-year-old Lidea Clever is proof that it’s never too early to start doing your part to protect the planet.

Clever is the founder of local non-profit ‘Save Sea Life’, dedicated to cleaning up harmful waste to protect our oceans. She leads trash pick-up’s for her classmates and uses the material she collects to make jewelry!

We sat down with Clever and the City of Savannah’s Sustainability Project Manager, Denise Cheeseman to discuss local eco-efforts this Earth Day!