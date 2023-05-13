SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month – when it comes to seeking help, it can be hard for those in crisis to figure out where to start, and for members of the military community, sometimes there are additional barriers to getting help.

That’s where the fight the war within foundation comes in – it’s a locally based non-profit dedicated to helping connect veterans, service members and first responders to mental health resources.

In honor of mental health month, organizers are making art that’s going to people who may be struggling, to let them know they aren’t alone. Last week, volunteers and community members came together to paint ‘worry rocks’ – and they come with a powerful message of hope, says founder of the Fight the War Within Foundation, Miranda Briggs.

“We will be mailing these at no cost to people that you may know in your life, or if you are struggling with an internal war, we will pay for the postage, it doesn’t have to be in Savannah, you can be anywhere around the country. But you will receive a hand painted stone from someone that probably struggled too, with a letter explaining the significance and then some Fight the War information if you want to reach out,” Briggs said.

You can still submit nominations if you’d like to send a rock to someone, by visiting The Fight The War Within Foundation’s website or Facebook page.

On Saturday, May 27th, they’ll be getting together again to paint more rocks and package the ones that are ready to send out. If you’d like to join, they’ll be meeting at Forsyth Park at 10 a.m.

I sat down with Miranda Briggs and Amy Headrick, a founding board member for the organization, to learn more about the resources they offer.