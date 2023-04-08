SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The April 18th deadline to file your taxes is fast approaching.

We sit down with the Director of the Neighborhood Improvement Association, Debra Simmons, to learn about the resources available to those looking for help filing their taxes.

To get assistance, visit the Neighborhood Improvement Associations office at 2410 Skidaway Rd. They are open year round and you can find their hours on their website by clicking here. Walk-In’s are accepted so no appointment is necessary. If you would like to schedule ahead, you can contact them at 912-447-5577.