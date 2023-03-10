SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

To learn more about the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., Dr. Elizabeth McKeown, a colorectal surgery specialist at Memorial Health, joined News 3 Today Weekend for an important discussion.

McKeown says everyone needs a screening colonoscopy starting at the age of 45 unless it’s needed earlier for certain risk factors.

She says recently, more and more young people are being diagnosed with the disease.

Watch the full interview for more on the common symptoms — what’s normal and what’s not.