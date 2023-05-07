SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – How your change is making change – Parker’s is continuing it’s ‘Round Up’ initiative, and so far they’ve raised roughly $300,000 through matching customers donations.

When you round up your purchase to the nearest dollar at any Parker’s location, the company matches 25% of those donations.

The money being raised is helping to stock the shelves at America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia – and it comes at a time of great need.

Right now, their food banks are facing critically low supply and donations are needed more than ever – especially for the kids facing hunger in our community.

We sat down with Olivia Parker, the Community Outreach Manager at Parker’s to learn more about how the company is helping give back.