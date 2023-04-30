SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In the midst of an ever-changing housing market that continues to fluctuate nationwide – Savannah’s remained a strong sellers’ market.

Experts say that’s great news if you’re local and looking to sell – but it’s a bit of a different story if you’re looking to buy here.

We sat down with Staci Donegan, an associate broker with Seabolt Real Estate, and she says right now she’s got a list of more than 50 clients just waiting for their dream property to become available.

However, there’s very few houses popping up on the market due to the high level of demand. She says that’s thanks to what a desirable place Chatham County is to live.