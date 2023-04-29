SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready to dawn your derby best, because the Olde Pink House is bringing the Kentucky Derby to the Hostess City!

A watch party is happening on derby day, Saturday May 6th, from 4 pm to 7 pm. It’ll be complete with delicious derby-themed cuisine, a live auction – and in true derby fashion, a competition for the best dressed!

It’s all for an amazing cause – proceeds from the event will be going to local non-profit, Park Place Outreach. There’s still tickets available and you can purchase them on their on their website by clicking here.

We sat down with the restaurants General Manager, Craig Jeffress, to learn more about the event and how you can join in the fun!