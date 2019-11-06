Tired of cooking Thanksgiving dinner? Pringles has you covered

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, Pringles is releasing specialty flavors of its popular potato chips.

This year Pringles is celebrating Thanksgiving with a special Friendsgiving Feast Turducken kit, so you don’t have to spend hours basting and baking during the holidays.

The kit includes turkey, duck and chicken-flavored chips to stack and eat together. Fixings are also included, such as stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie potato chips.

According to USA Today, this isn’t the first time Pringles created a turducken kit. This year’s feast builds on last year’s which included, stuffing, turkey and pumpkin pie.

Two years prior, Pringles offered an eight- flavored chip spread, but it was limited to only preselected fans and media.

The limited-edition kit, which costs $15.99, will be available online starting Thursday at noon.

Make sure you type fast — it sold out last year in 41 minutes.