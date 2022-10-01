SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) extinguished a tire fire that started under the Truman Parkway this morning.

SFD says that the fire took place under the Truman Parkway at the President St. exit near an encampment of unhoused people on October 1. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a pile of tires, clothing, and debris on fire causing heavy smoke. There were no injuries reported, but the flames did affect the overpass causing minor charring.

Northbound Truman Parkway between Wheaton St. and President St. will remain closed for a Traffic Engineer’s assessment.