SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tickets are now on sale for the American Heart Association’s(AHA) Go Red For Women luncheon/auction event raising awareness for heart disease.

The luncheon will be held on Apr. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Savannah Country Club located at 501 Wilmington Island Road.

WSAV News 3’s Ben Senger will be doing a Facebook Live with the AHA Southern Coast to unveil some of the auction items and talk about the work they do.

Go Red for Women focuses on preventing heart disease and strokes, sharing stories of people impacted by cardiovascular disease and raises critically needed funds to save lives.

To purchase tickets, visit the AHA Southern Coast website here.

