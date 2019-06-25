Tickets are selling out fast to win the St. Jude Dream Home

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tickets are selling out fast for the St. Jude Dream Home, but there is still time to put your name in the raffle.

Tuesday is the last day to tour the home. It is open until 6 p.m.

Your ticket purchases help the hospital continue its life-saving work for kids. All the funds will go toward research to cure childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The home will be raffled off on WSAV News 3 at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

You can click here to buy tickets or call 1-800-383-9844 to talk to an agent who will help you reserve a ticket over the phone.