SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two weeks into the high school football season, teams in the local area are starting to develop an identity. Your WSAV sports panel talks about who’s catching our eye, and who will be tough to beat in week three.



You can catch the full episode of the Thursday Blitz Countdown right here on our website or at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday on WSAV-CW.



The WSAV Live Game of the Week will feature Statesboro (1-1) at home against Effingham County (0-2). You can watch 3+ hours of live high school football Friday night, starting at 7:30 p.m. WSAV-CW.