STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday was move-in day for the freshman class of 2019 at Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus.

Many students arrived with carloads full of their belongings and groups of volunteers were on standby ready to help them unload. It’s a practice the president of the university Dr. Kyle Marrero said shows students what this campus is all about.

“It really feeds into our values. Our caring and our collaboration our integrity, our innovation,” Marrero said.

This weekend nearly three thousand first-year students will arrive to call this campus home.

A few weeks ago school officials were still trying to assign some freshman to on-campus housing after some residence hall buildings were closed due to mold and structure damage.

As of Friday, the university president said all had been placed in on-campus housing. To make this a reality some upperclassmen had to be moved. The university did, however, assist those students in finding off-campus places.

“It’s all been resolved and we were able to work it out. I’m thrilled with that,” Marrero said.

News 3 spoke with international student Eeden Ellis, who told us she is excited to officially be in college and has been waiting to move in, for months.

” Coming from a small country coming to the states was an opportunity in itself, so I’m really excited to get started with school. Living in a new place, new people, and being by myself,” Ellis said.

And while students are excited, parents have mixed emotions.

“I’m nervous and excited for him. As a concerned parent he’s going to be on his own he’s got to learn to take care of his daily schedule,” Rick Schulte.

But, Schulte added he will be sending lots of texts to his son to make sure he is okay.