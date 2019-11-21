Thousands of pounds of free meat given to Savannah families for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — About 2,500 pounds of turkey, chicken and ham will be hitting the bellies of Savannah families this Thanksgiving, thanks to generous donations from local organizations.

Molly Lieberman, the founder and executive director of Loop It Up Savannah, told News 3 that with the help of her Uncle Larry in Massachusetts, her organization was able to deliver and distribute the free meats.

“Every year, we do some kind of turkey drive for the families that we work with,” Lieberman said of the youth arts enrichment center nonprofit.

She remembered that her uncle has worked with various companies in the Savannah area, so she called him up.

His immediate response was, “Yes, of course! How much do you need?”

He was able to assist with everything that Loop It Up had asked for — and much more.

“We just unloaded upwards of 2,500 pounds of meat that is going to be passed out to families that we work with, both at Myers Middle School and West Broad Street YMCA Early Learning Center,” Lieberman told News 3.

“Also, we’ll probably be sending a few to other schools that we work with throughout Savannah,” she said.

On Thursday evening, the group dropped off about 1,250 pounds of meat at Myers Middle School to be given to families at the school’s Fall Festival.

Many of the turkeys, hams and chickens were stored at Community Bible Church.

“Our Fall Festival is something positive for our families to come and just have some family time and to build relationships,” Emily Perpich, the school’s family engagement facilitator, told News 3.

In addition to the free Thanksgiving meats, families were treated to meals and free information on community resources.

“It was a really good turnout.” Perpich said, thanking Lieberman for teaming up with the school for the festival.

“She’s phenomenal with all her business partners,” Perpich said. “I just want to thank them so much, I’m so overwhelmed by so much that’s happened, the donation of the food, and just them coming out and supporting Myers Middle School.”

Loop It Up plans to host a family Thanksgiving luncheon at the West Broad YMCA Early Learning Center on Friday, where they will distribute more of the free meats.