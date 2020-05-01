Thousands have received unemployment benefits in Georgia but many more still waiting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wesley Lanier says after calls and emails and no responses from the Georgia Department of Labor he decided to drive to the local office on Savannah’s south side. However, the office is closed to the public although we’re told that staff inside is working long hours to process claims.

Still, Lanier is more than frustrated, he’s angry. “This is the worst customer service experience I have had,” he said. “It’s like they’re closed, they’re closed to the public, if you get it you get if you don’t you don’t.”

State officials say well over 1,000,000 claims for unemployment have been filed in the past six weeks. Out of those they say more than 700,000 claims have been approved and that well over 400,000 Georgians have received their first check.

Labor Commissioner Mark Butler also says that staffing levels were at low levels before all this happened, i.e. because those levels were in line with low unemployment. But he says employees have definitely stepped up. “Staff is still putting in 7 days a week, some people are working ten hours a day and some even 14 hours. We’re continuing to look at ways to make the process move faster,” said Butler.

Butler also said in a news release that “employees are managing unprecedented numbers of claims and are getting people paid and to say that we have issued more payments in the past six weeks than in the past four years combined is quite an accomplishment.”

Maybe so but Roland Mobley of Savannah says he still needs help. “I called the number that they give you probably 250 times yesterday.” he told me.

Mobley said he actually received an unemployment check for two weeks but it stopped last week. He says he needs to know why and out of frustration he too drove to the local Department of Labor Office on Savannah’s south side only to find he could not be admitted into the office.

“There are people here but nobody to help you and I just don’t understand why it’s not open, if the Governor opened the state back up why is this not opened up? I mean it’s an essential part of business, too,” said Mobley.

Commissioner Butler says the issue of reopening offices must take staff safety into consideration. He says a lot of people seeking approval of their claims would likely gather at local offices and again says they can’t afford to have staff become ill. He says they are hoping to use more technology in the claims approval process but also says at some point, some claims need to have a staff member’s review. He also indicated that errors made by applicants can complicate and delay claims.

People like Mobley and Lanier acknowledge the system is likely overwhelmed. Still, Lanier told us “it is a system that’s in place to help people and if it’s not helping people then maybe they should make some changes..”