Thousands gather to celebrate Independence Day on Savannah’s Waterfront

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Year-in and year-out, fireworks are the highlight of Fourth of July weekend and this year is no different.

Following the cancellation of last years firework celebration on Savannah’s Waterfront, thousands gathered to celebrate Independence Day and watch this year’s show. People started to line River Street with chairs around 3 pm on Sunday in anticipation of the spectacle.

“Three hours now, yeah so I only got up for a little bit to get some water,” said Mara Berger, who was visiting Savannah for the weekend. “A little bit surprised yes, but its exciting to see after the pandemic and seeing all the people around, we’re all just so excited.”

Not only has the holiday weekend been a hit for both locals and tourists alike, businesses throughout Downtown Savannah benefited heavily off of the added foot traffic felt throughout the city.

“I’m really excited, I’m sure its going to a huge crowd given that we missed out on the fireworks last year. There’s always a huge crowd down here, so I we’ve had more business than usual. It’s been fun,” said Mya Pinckney, Sales Associate at Outside Savannah.

“There’s always a reason to come down to Savannah’s Waterfront, but we are especially excited about this show as it’s the first event we’ve hosted in over a year.” said Julie Musselman, Executive Director. “Fireworks shows are always the highlight of July 4th, and we are thrilled to bring this free event to our community.”