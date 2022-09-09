This morning, thousands of people across America gathered to finish a run that Eliza Fletcher started last Friday morning.

Organized by volunteers, this mornings run was to honor Fletcher, a 34 year old wife, mother and teacher who was kidnapped while she during her pre-dawn run in Memphis, Tennessee. Her remains were found four days later and Cleotha Abston, 38 was identified and charged with kidnapping and killing her.

There is a long history of women disappearing while jogging and according to a 2022 National Women’s Running Survey, 47% of women said they’ve been verbally harassed or cat-called when running. Almost 11% said they had been followed or intimidated.

Before heading out for a run here are some runner safety tips from the Road Runners Club of America: