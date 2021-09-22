SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Luxury along Savannah River’s edge…that’s what you’ll find at Thompson Savannah. Patty Turner, host of WSAV’s The Bridge, sat down with general manager Matt Graham to find out more about this wonderful hotel.

The Thompson Savannah has fine dining options too. Bar Julian — located on the Thompson Savannah rooftop — has some of the most breathtaking views of Savannah’s riverfront. The food and drinks are stellar. Patty talked with Executive Chef Rob Newton.

And Fleeting is the Thompson Savannah’s elegant restaurant. The ever-changing menu local farm-to-table selections. WSAV’s The Bridge will highlight Fleeting in a future episode so keep watching!