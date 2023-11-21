(NEXSTAR) — Did you know there were four book bans in Georgia over the past year? Though Georgia’s total trails far behind Florida’s staggering 1,400 book ban cases during the same time, controversy over books isn’t non-existent in the state.

That’s according to PEN America, a nonprofit freedom of expression advocacy group that tracks book challenges and bans in the U.S. These numbers come from data they gathered between July 2022 and June 2023.

Meanwhile, the American Library Association‘s Office for Intellectual Freedom found between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, 2023, there were at least 20 attempts to restrict access to books in Georgia. These attempts included challenges to about 49 books in total.

As of last year, the most banned/challenged book in Georgia is Angie Thomas’ 2017 young adult novel “The Hate U Give,” ALA reports.

Reasons given for the book’s challenges, according to Marshall University, which also tracks book bans, include profanity, violence and perceived “anti-police” messaging. The book was notably inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, which is also often perceived as being “anti-police.”

In this Oct. 10, 2018 photograph, Angie Thomas autographs copies of “The Hate U Give” in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Thomas’ novel follows 16-year-old protagonist Starr in the aftermath of the murder of her best friend by a police officer. Starr’s quest for visibility and justice mirrors much of what was seen during the 2020 protests across the U.S. after several incidents, including the murder of George Floyd.

“The Hate U Give” also converges with several subject matters that are among the most banned, PEN America explains. Of the 5,894 instances of book banning between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2023, 37% of books dealt with characters of color or themes of race/racism. Another 37% dealt with themes or instances of violence.

Despite its criticisms, Thomas has asserted that the book attempts to offer balance and a Black perspective on policing. As explained by MSNBC‘s Ali Velshi and Hannah Holland, in their July article, “This YA novel shows the importance of the genre,” there are multiple Black characters (including Starr’s father) who wrestle with the conflict between their Black identities and their careers as police officers.

“The Hate U Give” is among the U.S.’ most banned titles, including being among ALA’s list of the Top 10 Most Challenged Books of 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021. The book, which was adapted into a film in 2019, was also removed from school libraries in Missouri this year and was challenged last year in Kansas.