‘This is something this city needs’ Cam Newton to host football camp in Savannah

NFL quarterback Cam Newton is set to host a football camp in Savannah this summer.

The Carolina Panthers player is bringing his foundation to the Hostess City for a 7V7 All-Star Team program in June.

A total of 24 high school teams from surrounding counties will compete in the camp on June 7 and 8.

As a product of the Georgia area, Newton says he feels like it’s only right to show the Hostess City a little love.

“Savannah is, in essence, a place where I grew up at,” he said. “With my father going to Savannah State, meeting my mother, and her side of the family still stays here.”

Newton said he’s in a position now to give back.

“I got numerous texts last night saying ‘Hey are you really coming to Savannah?’ And I was like

‘Yeah,’” he said. “You know because this is something this city needs.”

To learn more about the 7V7 program, visit here.