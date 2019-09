SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Friday the City of Savannah broke ground on a new $165 million arena. Savannah’s new Arena will be built at the Northeast corner of Gwinnett Street and Stiles Avenue.

Leader say the new facility will help breathe new life into West Savannah while at the same time maintaining the area's rich history. And, the new facility will take years to build. All that construction, leaders say, will bring jobs.