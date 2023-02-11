SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate at Smith State Prison in Glenville has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment.

At least three inmates were injured in a fight that occurred Thursday. Two of those inmates were also flown to Savannah.

Above is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter.

This comes after the arrest of former warden Brian Adams. Investigators uncovered a violent crime ring connected to him that operated on both sides of the prison’s fences.

WSAV’s investigative unit is waiting for the Department of Corrections to release more information.